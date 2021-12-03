News 11 Weather Authority: Steady 80s

December 3rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The barrage of well above average high temperatures continues to affect the Desert Southwest.

A large-scale high pressure ridge will continue to hold firm for the rest of the coming weekend, with an inverted low keeping the mercury from reaching record levels.

As we get into the 1st full week of December, expect a significant temperature drop to occur.

By this time next week, we could have daytime highs in the mid to high 60s.