News 11 Weather Authority: High warmth remains

December 2nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The almost stationary high pressure ridge that is affecting much of the continental United States, continues to bring us this abnormal wave of high warmth.

Once again, we had record threatening warmth hitting our area.

Yuma was a single degree shy from hitting record territory, while El Centro tied the record of 86 degrees set back in 1949.

Meawhile, Imperial beat out a previous record of 82 degrees by a single digit.

The current pattern at play is not set to let up until sometime early next week.