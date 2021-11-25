News 11 Weather Authority: Cool and breezy for Thanksgiving

November 24th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The deepest low pressure tough of the Fall season has arrived in the Desert Southwest, bringing our temperatures down to near average for this time of year.

The mid to high 70 degree daytime highs with wind gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour are set to continue on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Beyond that, we should start to feel a mild air effect that will last the rest of the holiday weekend and even beyond; possibly into the month of December.

Another emerging ridge of high pressure will usher in the next round of warmth.