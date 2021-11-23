News 11 Weather Authority: Cloudy with a touch of rain

November 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We have a low pressure disturbance from the East Pacific that has been passing through the Southwest U.S. on this Tuesday.

For the past 48 hours, we have experienced partly cloudy to overcast skies associated with this low.

Even though other areas of the Southwest have been hit with some moderate rain activity, the most we received in the Desert Southwest has been isolated to scattered unmeasurable light rain.

As we roll into Thanksgiving's Eve, an even more potent trough of low pressure will tumble our temperatures to near normal and bring in wind gusts ranging from 15 to 30 miles per hour.

This will translate into a breezy and cool Thanksgiving holiday ahead.