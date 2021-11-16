Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Cooler days creep in

Temperatures across the Desert Southwest slowly make their way closer to seasonal averages

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Somewhat cooler weather will infiltrate the region over the next couple days, however readings will still remain slightly above normal for the remainder of the week. Dry conditions will also   persist with occasional periods of increased high clouds possible. A weak storm system may bring meager rain chances to portions of the area during the middle of next week.  

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

