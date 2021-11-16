First Alert Forecast: Cooler days creep in

Temperatures across the Desert Southwest slowly make their way closer to seasonal averages

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Somewhat cooler weather will infiltrate the region over the next couple days, however readings will still remain slightly above normal for the remainder of the week. Dry conditions will also persist with occasional periods of increased high clouds possible. A weak storm system may bring meager rain chances to portions of the area during the middle of next week.