Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:17 PM

First Alert Forecast: Holiday heat!

Expect local temperatures to rise to five to 10 degrees above normal into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  High pressure will increase across the region through the end of the week leading to a warming trend and high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal starting Thursday, lasting through the weekend. Aside from breezy conditions across the Lower Colorado River Valley today and Thursday, winds will remain light, while skies remain clear to mostly clear. A gradual cooling trend should then take place during the first half of next week.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content