First Alert Forecast: Holiday heat!

Expect local temperatures to rise to five to 10 degrees above normal into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure will increase across the region through the end of the week leading to a warming trend and high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal starting Thursday, lasting through the weekend. Aside from breezy conditions across the Lower Colorado River Valley today and Thursday, winds will remain light, while skies remain clear to mostly clear. A gradual cooling trend should then take place during the first half of next week.