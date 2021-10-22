First Alert Forecast: A windy weekend?

Gusty winds blow through the Imperial Valley on Saturday before settling down on Sunday

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Near normal temperatures and dry conditions will prevail across the region through the weekend. A large low pressure system is then expected to track mostly north of our area early next week, but it will bring a slight cool down and breezy to windy conditions. This system may also bring a chance of precipitation to portions of the region late Monday into Tuesday, but chances should mostly be limited to higher terrain areas. The latter half of next week is likely to bring more warm and dry conditions