First Alert Forecast: A nice weekend

Temps will hover around our yearly average and windy conditions mellow off into Saturday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure over the region will yield mostly clear skies and quite seasonable temperatures through the weekend though periodically breezy conditions will be common through south-central  
Arizona. A weak cold front will result in somewhat cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday, however subtle warming will resume Wednesday and Thursday. Dry weather is expected through the end of  next week.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

