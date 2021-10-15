First Alert Forecast: A nice weekend
Temps will hover around our yearly average and windy conditions mellow off into Saturday afternoon
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure over the region will yield mostly clear skies and quite seasonable temperatures through the weekend though periodically breezy conditions will be common through south-central
Arizona. A weak cold front will result in somewhat cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday, however subtle warming will resume Wednesday and Thursday. Dry weather is expected through the end of next week.
