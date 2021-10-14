News 11 Weather Authority: Cool weather continues

Local Forecast

October 14th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest continues to enjoy "cooler than normal" weather, as the large scale low pressure system continues it's slow march to the Midwest.

We're already seeing our daytime highs beginning to rise, as we're expecting temps to peak into the high 80s for this Friday.

With that being said, high pressure will move into our region by the end of the week and on into the weekend; with near normal highs of the low 90s expected.