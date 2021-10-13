Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: A slow warming trend

Temperatures across the Desert Southwest will to trend near normal averages heading into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A warming trend is expected the rest of the week with highs on the lower deserts climbing from the 70s today to the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday. Likewise, morning low temperatures will climb from the mid 40s to low 50s into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Expect little change Sunday. There will also be breezy to windy conditions at times Friday and Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

