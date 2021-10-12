Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Published 8:08 PM

First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably cold

Temperatures reach to 20 degrees below the average making for a cool fall days

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  An unseasonably cold weather system will slowly exit northeast of the region today leaving behind dry conditions and temperatures roughly 20 degrees below normal. The cool conditions will result in highs today struggling to even reach 70 degrees across the Arizona lower deserts and overnight lows Wednesday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A gradual warmup will begin Wednesday with temperatures eventually warming back to near normal by the weekend.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

