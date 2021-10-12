First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably cold

Local Forecast

Temperatures reach to 20 degrees below the average making for a cool fall days

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - An unseasonably cold weather system will slowly exit northeast of the region today leaving behind dry conditions and temperatures roughly 20 degrees below normal. The cool conditions will result in highs today struggling to even reach 70 degrees across the Arizona lower deserts and overnight lows Wednesday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A gradual warmup will begin Wednesday with temperatures eventually warming back to near normal by the weekend.