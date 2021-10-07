News 11 Weather Authority: Cooler days coming

Local Forecast

October 7th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A cloud cover "build up" in our area continues on this Thursday, keeping our temperature similar to the previous day.

Daytime high readings have ranged from the high 80s to the low 90s.

An approach large scale low pressure disturbance from the Pacific Northwest will usher in some winds, and bring our temperatures down into the mid 80s for the next couple of days.

There's even a slim chance of getting some isolated light showers in the overnight hours, leading into Friday.