News 11 Weather Authority: Slow mercury transition

Local Forecast

September 30th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As Monsoon Season officially wraps up to close out the month of September, the more "Fall-like" feelings continue to prevail in our area.

But, even though we are still below our normal temperature readings for this time of year, we are beginning to feel a slight rise on this Thursday.

The latest low pressure disturbance continues to move to the Midwest, while a high pressure ridge continues it's slow build from the West.

By the time we roll into the 1st weekend of the month of October, we should feel either our daytime highs reach or even exceed the daily averages.

This latest rise isn't expected to last very long, as a potent frontal boundary is due to pass through our area early next week, prompting another temperature drop and even a little bit of shower and thunderstorm potential.