News 11 Weather Authority: Storms return

Local Forecast

September 10th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A quiet morning turned into an active afternoon of thunderstorms in the Imperial Valley.

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms formed in Baja California and stretched into San Diego County as the afternoon progressed on Friday.

This would eventually spread into Imperial County after 4 pm.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Western Imperial County and another round of storms even rolled into the Imperial Valley before 6 pm.

Beyond this, the weather quieted down the rest of the evening.

Count on the heat to increase over the weekend, leading to another excessive heat episode to come to the Desert Southwest from Sunday to Monday.