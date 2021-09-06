First Alert Forecast: One more hot week?

Local Forecast

Temperatures for the week will be above our yearly average into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong high pressure aloft will be the predominant weather feature across the Southwestern U.S. this week providing above normal temperatures for much of the region. Generally dry conditions will also prevail despite somewhat higher humidity levels, though slight chances for storms may become possible later this week across southeast California and the Arizona higher terrain. Daily high temperatures will mostly range from 105 to 108 degrees across the Arizona lower deserts to a couple of degrees warmer across

southeast California and southwest Arizona.