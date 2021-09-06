Skip to Content
Published 9:34 PM

First Alert Forecast: One more hot week?

Temperatures for the week will be above our yearly average into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong high pressure aloft will be the predominant weather feature across the Southwestern U.S. this week providing above normal temperatures for much of the region. Generally dry conditions will also prevail despite somewhat higher humidity levels, though slight chances for storms may become possible later this week across southeast California and the Arizona higher terrain. Daily high temperatures will mostly range from 105 to 108 degrees across the Arizona lower deserts to a couple of degrees warmer across  
southeast California and southwest Arizona.

