News 11 Weather Authority: Nora’s remnants passing through

Local Forecast

August 31st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The super-abundant moisture from what used to be Nora, in conjunction with a low pressure disturbance helped set off scattered showers and thunderstorms though much of the Desert Southwest on Tuesday.

Already under a Flash Flood Watch since 11 am, the myriad of storms generated several Flash Flood Warnings in the afternoon hours in both Imperial and Yuma Counties.

A late afternoon breakout of strong thunderstorms did enough to set off a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in West Imperial County.

Those severe thunderstorms came with damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

Flooding in some places saw rain amounts range from 1 to 4 inches.

Ogilby Road in Eastern Imperial County, between Interstate 8 and California Route 78 was closed down because of the flooding problems created by the heavy rainfall.

Expect the stormy weather to clear in the early morning hours and into the rest of day on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures should stay below normal through the rest of the week.