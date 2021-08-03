News 11 Weather Authority: Near record heat

Local Forecast

August 3rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Our latest Summer heat wave has soared back to excessive levels.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire Desert Southwest.

The warning has been extended through Thursday evening area wide.

So far, our heat has reached near-record levels in most our official weather stations.

We've already had daytime highs ranging from 113 to 117 degrees on Tuesday.

Imperial is the lone area to reach a new record high of 117 degrees, surpassing the previous mark of 115 degrees set back in 2011.

A very strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for the latest mercury surge.

Even though the excessive heat will start to back off by the end of the week, we aren't looking at any significant threats of showers and thunderstorms to come our way within the next several days.