Local Forecast

July 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Arizona., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though much of the Grand Canyon State continued to get hit with scattered thunderstorms that brought plenty of wind, rain, and cloud to ground lightning; the Desert Southwest had a much milder tone.

Both Imperial and Yuma Counties were quiet on Friday, with the exception of a brief pop up storm several miles south of Tacna.

Expect thunderstorm chances to increase for the upcoming weekend.