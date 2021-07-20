News 11 Weather Authority: Afternoon storms

Local Forecast

July 20th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the monsoonal storm pattern continues to hold in the Southwest US, chances of thunderstorms continue for the Eastern part of our area.

In the mid-afternoon, moderate to strong cell developments in Central to Western Pima County have generated some outflow momentum towards Yuma and La Paz Counties.

Even though Eastern Yuma County did receive some rainfall, the brunt of it landed in Southern La Paz; mainly near Interstate 10.

Because of the heavy rain associated with these storms, the National Weather Service has enacted a series of Flood Advisories and Flash Flood Warning in that area that won't likely expire until around 9 pm tonight.

A high pressure ridge positioned near the 4-corners area won't likely shift very much over the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Because of this, expect the chances of showers and thunderstorms to continue and even expand into Imperial County throughout that duration of time.