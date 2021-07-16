News 11 Weather Authority: Calm before the storms

Local Forecast

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We are about to transition into a more promising period of increased chances of showers and thunderstorms.

A high pressure ridge from the West is expected to flush in a more abundant amount of moisture that should help increase the chances of isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

The chances for these storms could start as soon as the overnight hours tonight and into the weekend.

This period of instability isn't likely going to stop there, as the storm chances could be increasing as we move into the midpoint of next week.