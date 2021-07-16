First Alert Forecast: Morning storms?

Local Forecast

The Desert Southwest could see storms leak into the area as soon as Saturday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Abundant monsoon moisture will continue to bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms across south-central and eastern Arizona with a tendency to favor the higher terrain of eastern Arizona. Storms will be capable of producing both locally heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures overall will remain close to average through the middle of next week.