Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:34 PM

First Alert Forecast: A small taste of normal?

Temperatures will cool tomorrow across most of Arizona with readings remaining close to the seasonal average

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heavy rainfall potential increases this evening into tomorrow morning across much of Arizona. Temperatures will cool tomorrow across most of Arizona with readings remaining close to the seasonal average through early next week. Southeast California will remain warmer with readings slightly above normal. Later this week, low chances for rain will mostly be confined to Phoenix and higher terrain areas to the east, but then gradually spreading back westward by the end of the weekend.

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content