First Alert Forecast: A small taste of normal?

Local Forecast

Temperatures will cool tomorrow across most of Arizona with readings remaining close to the seasonal average

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heavy rainfall potential increases this evening into tomorrow morning across much of Arizona. Temperatures will cool tomorrow across most of Arizona with readings remaining close to the seasonal average through early next week. Southeast California will remain warmer with readings slightly above normal. Later this week, low chances for rain will mostly be confined to Phoenix and higher terrain areas to the east, but then gradually spreading back westward by the end of the weekend.