News 11 Weather Authority: Stormy transition?

Local Forecast

July 12th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We're coming out of another excessive heat episode, that gave us near record highs over the weekend.

Now, we might see a stormier transition in our midst.

Although the National Weather Service is currently giving a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms in our area, increased instability over much of the state of Arizona could lend to outflow storm potential for our area.

Don't be surprised if thunderstorms in Northern to Central Arizona spill over into our area in the latter portion of Tuesday afternoon, or possibly into the evening hours.

NWS has already posted Flash Flood Warnings from South Central Arizona to the Northwest part of the state from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

It's not completely off the table that Yuma and even Imperial Counties could be in the mix for potential heavy rain during that time period.