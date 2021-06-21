First Alert Forecast: A little normacy

Local Forecast

Temperatures will cool back down closer to seasonal normals through Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weak upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday through Wednesday evening as well as considerable cloudiness, but minimal rainfall is expected. Increasing high pressure and drier conditions later in the week is expected to push high temperatures back above 110 degrees over the lower deserts by next weekend.