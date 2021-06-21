Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:25 PM

First Alert Forecast: A little normacy

Temperatures will cool back down closer to seasonal normals through Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weak upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday through Wednesday evening as well as considerable cloudiness, but minimal rainfall is expected. Increasing high pressure and drier conditions later in the week is expected to push high temperatures back above 110 degrees over the lower deserts by next weekend.

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content