Skip to Content
Weather

Temperatures expected to warm up, no rain in the forecast

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A departing weather system will result in residual breeziness and some showers across the higher terrain areas of northern and eastern Arizona Saturday.

Higher pressure will follow the departing system and persist through much of next week, resulting in benign weather pattern.

Lower desert temperatures will warm back into the 90s by Monday and likely persist in the nineties each day through the week.

No rain is in the forecast following Saturday and winds will be lighter.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content