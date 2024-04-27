Temperatures expected to warm up, no rain in the forecast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A departing weather system will result in residual breeziness and some showers across the higher terrain areas of northern and eastern Arizona Saturday.

Higher pressure will follow the departing system and persist through much of next week, resulting in benign weather pattern.

Lower desert temperatures will warm back into the 90s by Monday and likely persist in the nineties each day through the week.

No rain is in the forecast following Saturday and winds will be lighter.