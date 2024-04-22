Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds coming as temps stay warm

Consistent winds of up to 35 mph will hit the area, along with temps staying in the 90's range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unseasonably warm temperatures under mostly sunny skies will continue into midweek with the warmest readings occurring today as highs top out in the upper nineties across a good portion of the lower deserts.

A cooling trend will begin Tuesday before the first in a series of weather systems moves through the region Wednesday and Thursday.

By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to retreat back to around or just below seasonal normal.

Winds will also increase by midweek resulting in gusty afternoon and evening winds each day through the end of the week.

