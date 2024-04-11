Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps coming for a windy weekend

KYMA
By
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:32 PM

As the Desert Southwest comes down from a warmup, winds will begin to pick up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Persistent high pressure over the region will result in temperatures warming to their warmest readings so far this year, with afternoon highs in the nineties across the lower deserts through Friday.

Weak low pressure approaching our forecast area will result in widespread breezy conditions Friday afternoon.

A more potent low will then affect the Desert Southwest this weekend, helping to generate continued breeziness and leading temperatures on a cooling trend toward below normal levels.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content