FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps coming for a windy weekend

As the Desert Southwest comes down from a warmup, winds will begin to pick up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Persistent high pressure over the region will result in temperatures warming to their warmest readings so far this year, with afternoon highs in the nineties across the lower deserts through Friday.

Weak low pressure approaching our forecast area will result in widespread breezy conditions Friday afternoon.

A more potent low will then affect the Desert Southwest this weekend, helping to generate continued breeziness and leading temperatures on a cooling trend toward below normal levels.