Temperatures will remain below normal for this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will remain below normal the next couple days as a fast moving weather system sweeps through the region Monday.

This disturbance will result in breezy conditions, especially across the western deserts, but little if any shower activity.

Strong high pressure will eventually build over the region during the latter half of the week yielding a rapid warming trend, and temperatures easily rising into an above normal category.