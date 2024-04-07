Skip to Content
Temperatures will remain below normal for this week

today at 4:01 PM
Published 4:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will remain below normal the next couple days as a fast moving weather system sweeps through the region Monday.

This disturbance will result in breezy conditions, especially across the western deserts, but little if any shower activity.

Strong high pressure will eventually build over the region during the latter half of the week yielding a rapid warming trend, and temperatures easily rising into an above normal category.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

