Temps to be below normal for next several days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will remain below normal the next several days as a fast moving weather system sweeps through the region on Monday.

This disturbance will result in breezy conditions, especially across the western deserts, but little in the way of rainfall.

Strong high pressure will eventually build over the region during the latter half of next week yielding a rapid warming trend, and temperatures easily rising into an above normal category.