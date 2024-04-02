Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds coming with higher temps soon

By
April 2, 2024 2:43 PM
Published 2:45 PM

Winds could soon be reaching as high as 40 miles per hour, as temperatures as warm as the high 80's may arrive as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and warmer temperatures return today.

Temperatures will continue to warm and be back up above normal by Thursday.

There is a minor heat risk for the lower deserts on Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon high temperatures forecasted to be in the mid-to upper 80s.

A couple more weather systems are expected to move though the area late this week and into early next week.

These systems will bring breezy to windy conditions, cooler temperatures, and chances for precipitation.

Weather

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

