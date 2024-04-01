Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected to stop as temps increase soon

The Desert Southwest will likely see more sunny days soon as winds and temperatures are expected to rise as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Well below normal temperatures continue today along with waves of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Dry conditions and warming temperatures return on tomorrow with temperatures warming to near and above normal for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another weather system looks to impact the Desert Southwest late this week and into the weekend. This weather system will bring additional rain chances to south-central Arizona, cooler temperatures, and breezy to windy conditions.

