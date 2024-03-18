Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter temperatures likely to hit the area soon

A warming trend will be bringing the Desert Southwest into the higher 80s range, with some strong winds also coming soon.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unsettled weather continues with showers and thunderstorms expected through the remainder of this afternoon and early evening across south-central Arizona.

Coverage of showers and thunderstorms decreases for Tuesday before the responsible weather system finally exits the region Wednesday.

Ridging will build over the Intermountain West by the end of the week which will result in dry and tranquil conditions along with continued temperature increases towards well-above normal levels.

Cooler unsettled weather then looks to return this weekend into early next week.

