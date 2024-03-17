Skip to Content
Showers and thunderstorms for Monday, gradual warming for latter half of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will continue to meander over the region through at least Tuesday, bringing persistent precipitation chances over the Arizona High Terrain, followed by dry and tranquil conditions during the latter half of the week.

Light showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two could move southward over the lower deserts this afternoon into Sunday evening before dissipating.

Showers and scattered thunderstorm activity are expected Monday afternoon, primarily to the north and east of Phoenix.

Temperatures are forecast to remain below normal Sunday, followed by a gradual warming trend to near to above normal values throughout the week.

