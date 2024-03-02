Skip to Content
Gusty winds to impact the region, dry conditions prevailing

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Occasionally gusty winds will impact the region the remainder of the weekend as a weather disturbance moves through the Great Basin.

With dry conditions prevailing, temperatures will cool a few degrees below the seasonal normal early next week.

However, readings should rebound briefly during the middle of next week ahead of the next fast moving weather system.

With another bout of gusty winds and mountain showers, temperatures should hover around the daily average during the latter half of the week.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

