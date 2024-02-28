Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very strong winds ahead over the weekend

40 mph gusts could be coming to the area soon, as pleasant temperatures will come along with them

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will move through southern Arizona this afternoon and evening bringing some showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area.

The majority of this activity is expected to stay south and east of the Phoenix Metro.

Widespread daytime breezy conditions are expected Friday through Sunday, with Saturday seeing the highest wind speeds.

With the exception of a slight chance for rain in the high terrain to the east of Phoenix on Sunday, dry conditions are expected through at least the middle of next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will be above normal through Saturday with near normal temperatures expected Sunday through the middle of next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

