Gusts of up to 35 miles per hour could be making their way to our area soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Breezy conditions can be expected this afternoon across the Arizona high terrain before a low-pressure system brings renewed chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday.

Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail during the end of the week, with temperatures remaining above-normal through the start of the weekend.