High temps expected, will rebound late into the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Desert Southwest through this weekend and into the beginning of next week, promoting a steady warming trend with afternoon high temperatures rising well above average.

A weak disturbance will pass through the area on Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and breezy conditions to the lower deserts and low rain chances across the Arizona high terrain.

Upper level ridging is expected to return late in the week and into next weekend causing temperatures to rebound back to well above average.