Normal temperatures and dry conditions for the week

By
today at 3:45 PM
Published 4:50 PM

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Desert Southwest through the first half of this week, promoting a steady warming trend with high temperatures rising back to normal levels by Tuesday.

Further amplification of the upper level ridge will result in high temperatures rising above normal into the low to mid 70s across the lower deserts by the end of the week.

Dry and tranquil conditions are expected to persist for the next several days.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

