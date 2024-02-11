Normal temperatures and dry conditions for the week

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Desert Southwest through the first half of this week, promoting a steady warming trend with high temperatures rising back to normal levels by Tuesday.

Further amplification of the upper level ridge will result in high temperatures rising above normal into the low to mid 70s across the lower deserts by the end of the week.

Dry and tranquil conditions are expected to persist for the next several days.