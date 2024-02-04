Rainfall expected for Tuesday, smaller chances for rain for latter half of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Desert Southwest, warming temperatures and dry conditions can be expected through Monday.
Unsettled weather conditions return to the area starting early Tuesday, bringing increasing chances for widespread rainfall during the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.
Below normal temperatures along with few smaller chances for rain are expected during the latter part of the week.