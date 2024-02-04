Skip to Content
Weather

Rainfall expected for Tuesday, smaller chances for rain for latter half of the week

MGN / KYMA
By
New
today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:25 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Desert Southwest, warming temperatures and dry conditions can be expected through Monday.

Unsettled weather conditions return to the area starting early Tuesday, bringing increasing chances for widespread rainfall during the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

Below normal temperatures along with few smaller chances for rain are expected during the latter part of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content