FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer conditions on the way

January 29, 2024 3:24 PM
Temps are expected to rise into the lower 80's range ahead of storm chances later in the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet weather will persist through Thursday as temperatures hover in a well above normal range.

More unsettled weather will abruptly return to the Desert Southwest late in the week bringing much cooler temperatures and another round of widespread rains into the region.

After a brief break in the active weather over the weekend, another weather disturbance should affect the area early next week.

Luis Lopez

