WEATHER ALERT: Rain showers and thunderstorms for Thursday-Friday

December 20, 2023 11:08 PM
Published 3:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - SEVERE WEATHER is expected Thursday and Friday, bringing widespread rainfall and thunderstorms to the Desert Southwest.

Flooding can be a major impact with these storms, which can lead to travel concerns before the holiday weekend.

Scattered to light showers will move through southern California and south-central Arizona during the first part of today.

A large area of low pressure will move to the southeast bringing heaviest rain Thursday night -Friday to the region.

A widespread rainfall is expected to affect the Desert Southwest Thursday night through Friday.

Lingering scattered showers mainly impacting mountain and higher elevation areas over the weekend.

Rain accumulation in the Desert Southwest could receive amounts between 0.5-1.5 inches, mountain areas could get up to 2 inches.

Heavier amounts will be inside thunderstorms and high winds could also be a factor with these storms.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by Friday with cooler and drier conditions for Christmas.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

