Cool and drier conditions linger into next week

today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:31 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cool air mass will linger across the region this weekend resulting in near to below normal temperatures and afternoon highs in the 60s across the lower deserts.

A strong high pressure system will then spread over the region into early next week resulting in a quick warming trend and pushing high temperatures into the upper 70s starting Tuesday.

Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through at least next Friday.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

