Cool and drier conditions linger into next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cool air mass will linger across the region this weekend resulting in near to below normal temperatures and afternoon highs in the 60s across the lower deserts.

A strong high pressure system will then spread over the region into early next week resulting in a quick warming trend and pushing high temperatures into the upper 70s starting Tuesday.

Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through at least next Friday.