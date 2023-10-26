Skip to Content
Weather

News 11 Weather: Seasonable temps & dry

By
Published 2:17 PM

Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions will prevail over the next several days across the region

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions will prevail over the 
next several days across the region.

A dry weather system is then expected to move through the region on Sunday causing temperatures to dip a bit further, while also leading to breezy to locally windy conditions, particularly across southeast California and southwest Arizona. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content