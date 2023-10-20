FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps are on the way, as winds are still expected
Much cooler temps could be on the way for evening lows, as stronger winds are still expected as well
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hot conditions across the region will continue through this weekend, with record or near record heat a possibility through Saturday.
Seasonably cooler temperatures will settle into the Desert Southwest going into next week, with greater cloud coverage and rain chances increasing as early as Monday.