FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps are on the way, as winds are still expected

today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:45 PM

Much cooler temps could be on the way for evening lows, as stronger winds are still expected as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hot conditions across the region will continue through this weekend, with record or near record heat a possibility through Saturday.

Seasonably cooler temperatures will settle into the Desert Southwest going into next week, with greater cloud coverage and rain chances increasing as early as Monday.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

