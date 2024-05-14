Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to get even warmer soon

As the Desert Southwest sees more triple-digit days, those numbers could be getting even higher over the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will continue into the weekend.

Lower desert afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s through the middle part of the week, increasing into the 100 to 105 range Friday into Sunday.

Typical late afternoon and early evening breeziness along with mainly dry conditions will persist.

Isolated afternoon shower activity will occur in the high country through Thursday, which could cause some erratic, gusty winds that could make their way into the Valley each evening.

