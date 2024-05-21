FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds expected more for both counties for the week

Severe gusts will likely be making their way to the Imperial Valley soon along with strong winds in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Typical dry late-May weather will persist through the remainder of this week and this weekend, with near normal temperatures each day as lower desert highs reach the nineties.

Typical daily breeziness in the afternoons can be expected.

A weak disturbance late this week will bring a slight enhancement to the winds and cool temperatures slightly.

By early next week temperatures will warm to above normal as high pressure develops.