FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps still expected to rise soon

Temperatures will soon break into the triple-digits for the Desert Southwest, as winds are also likely to increase soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will continue through at least the weekend with lower desert highs warming from the mid to upper 90s Thursday to just over 100 degrees on Saturday.

Typical late afternoon and early evening breeziness along with mainly dry conditions will persist.

Isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity will occur over the high country through Thursday, which could cause some erratic, gusty winds that could make their way into portions of the lower deserts each evening.