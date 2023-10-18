Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy week coming after warmup finishes

KYMA
By
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:47 PM

Consistent winds of around 25 miles per hour could be heading towards the Desert Southwest after triple-digit conditions leave

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Well-above normal temperatures will continue through Saturday as high pressure predominates across the Desert Southwest.

Near or record-breaking temperatures are possible, especially across the Phoenix area.

Cooler conditions are anticipated beginning on Sunday, with more substantial cooling by early next week as a Pacific low pressure system moves into the area.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content