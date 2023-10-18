FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy week coming after warmup finishes

Consistent winds of around 25 miles per hour could be heading towards the Desert Southwest after triple-digit conditions leave

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Well-above normal temperatures will continue through Saturday as high pressure predominates across the Desert Southwest.

Near or record-breaking temperatures are possible, especially across the Phoenix area.

Cooler conditions are anticipated beginning on Sunday, with more substantial cooling by early next week as a Pacific low pressure system moves into the area.