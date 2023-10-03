Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures still rising over the next few days as skies remain sunny

Published 3:56 PM

The expected warm-up for the weekend is still on the way, as sunny and clear conditions should come along with it

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail the next several days as high pressure builds into the region.

As a result, above normal temperatures return during the latter half of the week with many lower elevation communities likely reaching 100 degrees by Friday.

A slight moisture increase will occur over the weekend, which may produce a few light showers over the eastern Arizona high terrain.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

