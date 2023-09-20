Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to continue dropping, cloud cover to increase

today at 2:48 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Increased cloud cover will likely contribute to slightly dropping temperatures over the next couple of days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures across the region will hover near to slightly above normal today before cooling generally a couple to a few degrees below normal going into this weekend.

Dry conditions will persist during this period, with cloudier conditions developing as early as tomorrow afternoon and persisting into the weekend.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected across western districts this evening and then spreading eastward into southcentral AZ tomorrow.

A warming trend towards normal to slightly above normal is in store for early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

